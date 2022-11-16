For those who have difficulty travelling or are short on time, the Bloodmobile takes donors directly to the CHPG.

The Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) is encouraging people to join the #TeamDonneur (Donor Team). The Principality is struggling to reach the 5,000 blood donations per year it needs to be self-sufficient. Donations are crucial to the treatment of the 800 or so patients who receive transfusions in Monaco each year. The CHPG is launching a new awareness campaign to encourage Monegasques, residents and workers to give blood.

The CHPG also reminds us that “giving blood is important” and that no blood means no life, since to date there is no substitute.

To ‘do your bit’, you can head over to the CHPG throughout the year, on Tuesdays from 8 am to 2 pm, on Wednesdays from 10 am to 3 pm and on Thursdays from 8 am to 2 pm, by calling +377 97 98 98 20.

And don’t forget, the Bloodmobile is always available to pick you up at your place of work or home and bring you back safely.

More details: CHPG

An agreement between CHPG and EFS

The CHPG’s director, Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, and the President of the Etablissement Français du Sang (EFS – French National Blood Bank) signed an agreement on Tuesday 15 November between the EFS and the CHPG’s Blood Transfusion Centre. The Sovereign Prince was present for the signing, as was the Minister for Health and Social Affairs, Christophe Robino, the Vice President of the CHPG Board of Directors, Caroline Rougaignon-Vernin, and representatives of the Monegasque Red Cross and the Blood Donors’ Association.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

The agreement defines the terms of cooperation between the EFS and the CTS in terms of training, regulatory and scientific monitoring and improvement of the quality management system, so s to guarantee the highest level of safety control over the long-term.

It also serves to formalise the supply of donated blood by the EFS, as it is not possible to carry out all the transfusions required by the Principality’s three health establishments with the donations to date (approximately 40% of the territory’s three establishments’ needs are covered by donations made here).

As a reminder, during the No Finish Line, the CHPG is running under the blood donation banner, in order to raise awareness of this essential ethical cause.