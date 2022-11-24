The World Rugby Awards have been recognising the world of rugby every year since 2001. The 2022 awards ceremony took place in the Principality.

For the first time since the pandemic, the World Rugby Awards were back in Monaco, in the Salle des Étoiles. On Sunday 20 November, the event celebrated the best of rugby on and off the pitch. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene were in attendance, as nine winners were honoured by the World Rugby Awards jury. The 10th award, the IRP Try of the Year, was voted by the rugby community on social media.

© Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation

Among the winners was Irishman Josh Van Der Flier, who was named Player of the Year and succeeds Antoine Dupont. In the women’s category, Ruahei Demant from New Zealand won the award.

“It’s a family reunion, people from all over the world are here. It’s very gratifying for the players. It is an opportunity to congratulate the best players, the best teams, the best players in their position and a whole host of other awards”, commented Bernard Laporte, Vice-President of World Rugby, to Monaco Info.

Rugby Player Bryan Habana, winner of the International Rugby Players Special Merit Award © Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation was keen to “particularly congratulate Bryan Habana, a rugby player from South Africa, for obtaining the “International Rugby Players Special Merit Award” at the ceremony.” The player takes part in different charity activities organised by the Princess Charlene Foundation, and has worked with the amateur rugby community.