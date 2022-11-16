The only public transport will be by bus, but there will also be disruption to the bus service.

The last weekend of November is shaping up to be a difficult one for rail travellers. No trains will be running from 8 pm on Friday 25 November until 9 am on Sunday 27 November, while accessibility work is carried out at Beaulieu-sur-Mer station.

The SNCF does not intend to make an alternative service available. You will therefore either have to reschedule your trip or find another means of transport. The 100 bus route from Nice to Menton via Monaco will also be disrupted until April 2024.

However, you can take the 607 between Nice and Monaco or the 608 to Menton from Monaco. Bus route 25 will take you from Menton to Ventimiglia.

More details: TER SNCF