AS Monaco: Kids Tour to stop off at Christmas Village

The Kids Tour will be back in Monaco this Sunday in the heart of the Christmas Village, after a fourteenth stop on Wednesday in Cogolin.

The Kids Tour has come a long way since its very first stop on the Fontvieille harbour before the match against Olympique Lyonnais.

After Cap d'Ail, La Turbie and Breil-sur-Roya, the Kids Tour truck headed for the Georges Galfard stadium in Cogolin on Wednesday for its 14th stop.

On Sunday, the convoy will be in the Christmas Village throughout the day, with surprises in store for all the young Monegasque supporters.