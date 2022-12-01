Bordeaux, Venice, London.. Nice Airport announces 22 new destinations this winter

Nice will now be connected to 29 countries, via 42 European and 9 international destinations.

Pack your bags! This winter, Nice airport is adding new destinations in response to the upturn in air traffic. Last Monday, the airport announced no fewer than 22 new cities to and from Nice.

Earlier this month, easyJet celebrated its tenth anniversary at Nice airport by also announcing new routes and higher frequencies for some existing routes.

The world within flight range

Volotea will now be providing direct flights to Bordeaux and Venice, as will Transavie to Tunis.

Nine - previously summer - destinations will run year-round:

London Heathrow (Air France)

Stockholm Arlanda (Eurowings)

Chisinau (FlyOne)

Oslo (Flyr)

Eindhoven (Transavia)

Belgrade (Wizz Air)

Cluj (Wizz Air)

Tirana (Wizz Air)

Warsaw (Wizz Air)

SEE ALSO: Nice Airport to reduce long-term energy consumption

This new winter offering means the reopening of 10 routes that existed in 2019, prior to closure due to the health situation.