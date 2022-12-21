Bus prices around Monaco to rise in January

Faced with rising energy prices, the Communauté d'agglomération de la Riviera française (CARF - French Riviera local authority) has voted an increase in fares on Zest bus routes from January 2023.

They run through Beausoleil, La Turbie, Menton, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin... As of January, you will need to pay a little more to use the Zest buses... On Thursday, the community's elected representatives voted an increase in prices for three types of ticket.

From the New Year, single tickets will go up from €1.50 to €1.80 (€2 if purchased on board), books of ten tickets , which are currently €12.50, will cost €15, and monthly passes will cost €38, compared to €35 until now.

SEE ALSO: Inflation: Monegasque retailers forced to raise prices

Another increase that some will find hard to accept, especially as prices for the Zou! bus network are also likely to increase by next summer. However, be aware that employers can reimburse the monthly pass to the tune of 50%, and that the reduced and school fares are unchanged.

The Zest network map can be seen here.