Covid-19: Government recommends wearing masks on public transport

Even though the Covid figures in the Principality are down, caution is still required.

After a sharp rise at the beginning of December, it would seem that the barrier gestures have been followed in Monaco. However the number of hospital patients remained virtually unchanged, with 34 currently in hospital compared to 38 at the beginning of the month. Fortunately, the number of new cases has been roughly halved with an incidence rate of 258 versus 452 last week.

However, the government "strongly recommends" that people wear masks on public transport so that the end-of-year festivities can go ahead as planned.

The government reminds us that the mask not only protects against Covid but also against many viruses such as flu and bronchiolitis. It's a good way to avoid falling ill over the holidays.