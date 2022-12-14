Just For You: unique experiences for Hotel Métropole guests

Underwater weddings, night-time visits to the Oceanographic Museum... the Métropole Hotel seems on to a winner.

Now that the health crisis is over, the Hotel Métropole is trying out a number of new services. Exclusive ultra-personalised services for its customers, so they can experience a waking dream!

With Just For You, the Metropole offers an ever-fresh selection of unforgettable activities that would be impossible to experience elsewhere than at the Metropole Hotel. "We want to provide our hotel guests with something they cannot buy ," said Serge Ethuin, General Manager of the Métropole, speaking to Monaco Info.

SEE ALSO: Hotel Métropole in top 10 best hotels in France and Monaco

For the launch, Serge Ethuin described two unforgettable emotional experiences: "We are opening the Oceanographic Museum up at night, to rediscover the museum and all the magic it can provide at night-time. You can say "I do" underwater in the Principality's Mediterranean bay."

Another activity on offer is an original portrait, painted by the artist David Djiango. A unique and original souvenir of the guests' time in Monaco.