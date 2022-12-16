Monaco E-Prix: ticket sales are open, book now!

The third generation of Formula E will be competing for the first time. But at only €30, the best placed tickets are selling fast.

The date is set for 6 May 2023. The Formula E cars will speed through the streets of Monaco for the 9th leg of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The 6th edition of the Monaco E-Prix will feature the third generation (Gen3) of the electric version of Formula 1 cars, which create less air and noise pollution. After being unveiled at the last Monaco E-Prix, the cars will be able to show what they can do, with improved handling, an increased speed of 320 km/h and a weight reduction of 60 kg compared to the Gen2 versions.

A full and optimised day

With a flat rate of €30, tickets will allow visitors to attend the free practice sessions, qualifying sessions, races and also on-track demonstrations. Extra bonus: with every ticket purchased, a child under 16 years of age goes free.

There are two ways to get hold of your ticket: the official ticket office at 44 rue Grimaldi or via the Monaco E-Prix website.