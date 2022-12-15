Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene distribute enchanted parcels for Christmas

Champagne and festive food were handed out to the Monegasque Red Cross beneficiaries help them have a happy festive season.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene had already given parcels out in person to the beneficiaries of the Monegasque Red Cross on National Day. The Princely Couple went back again, this time for Christmas.

© Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess began their Christmas tour in Fontvieille, where they were treated to a show by the children of the Rosine Sanmori day care centre. The Princely Couple then stopped at Princess Charlene's Children's Home before heading to the Red Cross headquarters.

Pretty packages full of happiness

There, the Prince and Princess met the beneficiaries and presented them with parcels containing champagne, festive food and a tray of potted herbs. The Ukrainian refugees also received a Red Cross tote bag filled with sweets, goodies, the Albert I the Explorer Prince comic book, the book entitled The Principality of Monaco in pictures , and tickets to visit the Oceanographic Museum and the Prince's Car Collection.

© Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

The other beneficiaries received Décathlon vouchers for the children and vouchers for services. In total, 266 people received a package from the Red Cross: 125 Ukrainian refugees and 141 Monegasques in need.