Prince Albert II concludes Prince Albert I Centenary in Paris

The Sovereign Prince met with many officials of UNESCO at the international organisation's headquarters, as well as the French Minister for Ecological Transition.

Earlier this week, Prince Albert II was in Paris to pay tribute to his great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert I, and conclude the Centenary of the famous Explorer Prince's passing.

On Wednesday, on the sidelines of the commemorations, Prince Albert II met with UNESCO's Director-General Audrey Azoulay, accompanied by Anne-Marie Boisbouvier, Monaco's Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO.

© Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace

Shortly before the conference on Prince Albert I by Erik Orsenna, Prince Albert II met the French Minister for Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, Christophe Béchu. The Prince and the Minister, representing President Emmanuel Macron, spent a few minutes in discussion together before attending the conference.

An extraordinary conference to conclude an extraordinary year

As a preamble to the conference entitled "Science in the service of humanity. Prince Albert I of Monaco and his work", Audrey Azoulay and Anne-Marie Boisbouvier each spoke in tribute to Prince Albert I, a well-learned Prince, a navigator, but also a humanist and pacifist.

© Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace

"His work, full of science, light and peace, takes on its full meaning here in Paris. It makes perfect sense and is an extraordinary conclusion to the year," stated Prince Albert II at UNESCO headquarters.