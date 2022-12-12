Monaco's Best
Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Directory - CultureCulture
Directory - EventsEvents
Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Directory - TourismTourism
Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Photos

Stunning Princess Charlene attends traditional Christmas Ball at Hermitage Hotel

By Théo Briand
Published on 12 December 2022
princesse-charlene-bal-de-noel-2022
© Eric Mathon - Prince's Palace
By Théo Briand
- 12 December 2022

The ball drew over 200 attendees, all of whom took part in an auction in support of the Princess Charlene Foundation.

The famous Christmas Ball took place in the magnificent Salle Belle Epoque at the Hôtel Hermitage on Friday. The theme of the evening, organised by Five Stars Events, was "Italia Chic". More than 200 VIP guests were invited to attend the ball and discover the Italian Dolce Vita, in one of the Principality's most beautiful hotels.

bal-de-noel-italia-chic-hotel-hermitage
© Eric Mathon - Prince's Palace

The event's patron, Princess Charlene, wore an elegant midnight blue sequined dress.

princesse-charlene-bal-de-noel
princesse-charlene-hotel-hermitage
© Eric Mathon - Prince's Palace

Sotheby's held an auction during the evening, with the proceeds donated to the Princess Charlene Foundation. Last year's, on "The Nutcracker" theme, event raised some €70,000.

The Foundation fights against drowning, creating projects that are aimed at children, with a focus on prevention and education through sporting values.