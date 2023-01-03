What to do in Monaco in January?

Now the festive season is over, how are we to keep busy in January as we wait for February's carnivals? The sales, rallies, the circus... Monaco Tribune gives you the lowdown.

Go shopping

The sales have started in Monaco! A little earlier than in neighbouring countries... So it's a good time to go shopping and pick up some bargains. You have 6 weeks to make the most of the sales, from 2 January to 15 February.

Rollerblading outdoors

The Roller Station on Port Hercule will remain until Sunday 26 February. As a reminder, the roller venue is replacing the traditional ice rink in Monaco this year, as a energy saving measure.

Enthusiasts take note! A "roller path" was set up in near the Monte-Carlo Casino by the SBM. It is open until Sunday 8 January.

Enjoy a concert

Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" is on the programme in the concert for young audiences on Wednesday 4 January at 3 pm at the Rainier III Auditorium. The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra will accompany Julie Depardieu, the narrator.

Jazz lovers should make a note in their diaries for the same day at 8.30 pm, at the Théâtre des Variétés. The evening will be devoted to great composers such as Benny Golson, Tadd Dameron, Thelonious Monk and Randy Weston. Toes will be tapping!

The OPMC has several key dates in January, in particular the "F-P. Zimmermann/M. Helmchen Recital" on Sunday 8, at 6 pm, in the Auditorium Rainier III. A "Musical Happy Hour" called "Voyage à Vienne" (Journey to Vienna) will also take place on Tuesday 10 January, at 6.30 pm, again in the Auditorium Rainier III.

Several dates are also planned involving Mozart (French language article)

Go to the Monte-Carlo Opera

It promises to be a unique experience. Handel's 'Alcina' is scheduled at the Monte-Carlo Opera on Sunday 22, Tuesday 24 and Thursday 26 January, Jean-Louis Grinda is the director. Make a note in your diaries for those dates, all performances are at 7pm.

The Monte-Carlo Opera will also perform "Stabat Mater" on Wednesday 25 January, at 8 pm.

Be amazed at the circus

The Monte Carlo International Circus Festival is an unmissable event that contributes to Monaco's fame. The event's 45th edition will take place from 27 to 29 April 2023 at the Espace Fontvieille. Acrobats, jugglers, magicians, clowns and animals will give it their all, as they vie to win the ultimate distinction in Circus Arts: the Clown d'Or (Golden Clown)!

Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival : tickets on sale soon (French language article)

See the Rallies

Key dates for motor sports enthusiasts... From Thursday 19 January to Sunday 22 January, Monaco will be the backdrop for the 91st Monte-Carlo Automobile Rally. This rally kicks off the FIA world rally Championship (WRC). To see the special stages that will take place in the Alpes-Maritimes and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, check out the "spectator maps" which give details of how to access the different public areas.

Then it will be the turn of the 25th Monte-Carlo Historic Rally from Tuesday 31 January to Tuesday 7 February. This is reserved for cars, or similar models, that took part in a Monte-Carlo Rally up to the 51st edition, in January 1983.