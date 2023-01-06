Winter sales now on!

The winter sales have started in the Principality, nine days ahead of France.

20, 30, 50 and even up to 70% discount on a large number of brands. The winter sales started on 2 January in Monaco and will run until 15 February. On Rue Princesse Caroline, almost all the shops are applying discounts. The exception is the sporting goods stores, who have to wait until 15 February to discount their products. In the Fontvieille shopping centre, there is also up to 50% off at the ready-to-wear clothes stores.

In the Principality, the winter sales start in the first week of January. Despite a slow start on Monday 2 January, a public holiday in Monaco, retailers are nine days ahead of their French neighbours. On Monaco Info, the President of the Union des Commerçants et Artisans de Monaco (Monaco Shopkeepers and Artisans Union), Alexandre Pasta, spoke about the early start: " Of course, it's an advantage. We must keep this starting date for the sales in the future, it is a plus for the Principality."