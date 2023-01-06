Monaco's Best
Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Directory - CultureCulture
Directory - EventsEvents
Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Directory - TourismTourism
Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
In brief

Winter sales now on!

By Paul Charoy
Published on 6 January 2023
soldes monaco-2
© Monaco Tribune
By Paul Charoy
- 6 January 2023

The winter sales have started in the Principality, nine days ahead of France. 

20, 30, 50 and even up to 70% discount on a large number of brands. The winter sales started on 2 January in Monaco and will run until 15 February. On Rue Princesse Caroline, almost all the shops are applying discounts. The exception is the sporting goods stores, who have to wait until 15 February to discount their products. In the Fontvieille shopping centre, there is also up to 50% off at the ready-to-wear clothes stores.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Monaco Tribune (@monacotribune)

5 facts about Fontvieille shopping centre

In the Principality, the winter sales start in the first week of January. Despite a slow start on Monday 2 January, a public holiday in Monaco, retailers are nine days ahead of their French neighbours. On Monaco Info, the President of the Union des Commerçants et Artisans de Monaco (Monaco Shopkeepers and Artisans Union), Alexandre Pasta, spoke about the early start: " Of course, it's an advantage. We must keep this starting date for the sales in the future, it is a plus for the Principality."