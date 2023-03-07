International University of Monaco launches new course

It is aimed at lawyers, tax experts, financial and asset advisors working in the management of large family fortunes.

The 120-hour course, run by the IUM and the Monegasque branch of the professional network STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners), was presented on Thursday 2 February at a breakfast/conference, which Jean Castellini attended.

“When standards rise, so must skills. The quality of the services provided to customers and professionals must follow the same path,” the Minister of Finance and Economy commented from the lectern.

The course is entirely in English, and aims to build skills in international estate planning, wealth engineering and international wealth management in Monaco, but also in Europe.