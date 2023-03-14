Riccardo Giraudi opens his first kebab shop in Monaco

With a dozen venues already in the Principality, the Giraudi Group continues to expand its catering range.

It will be called Babek, or kebab backwards. It is the first time Riccardo Giraudi has embarked on this kind of adventure. The entrepreneur brings us a ‘fast-casual’ concept. On the menu, meat cooked on a spit and served on naan breads and patties.

Located on Rue Princesse Caroline, Babek promises you will be “master of your own kebab“. Type of sauce, vegetables and bread, fries or not… Kebab lovers know that choice is important.

Riccardo Giraudi: “I want to keep this creative spirit in everything I undertake”

Next summer, the Leafbar is due to open in the Principality, a vegan offshot of the Beefbar. Beyond Monaco, Riccardo Giraudi spoke to us last November about his major future projects.