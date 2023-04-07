Albert Manzone appointed Managing Director of the Société des Bains de Mer

The 59-year-old Monegasque has contributed to the success of major brands such as PepsiCo, Davidoff and Novartis.

A new announcement was made by the Monte-Carlo SBM Group: Chairman and CEO Stéphane Valeri has appointed Albert Manzone as Managing Director.

Albert Manzone is due to take up his post on 12 April. Aged 59, this Monegasque has managed international companies in a number of different fields.

According to SBM, Albert Manzone is a specialist in operational organisation and growth strategies. With an MBA from Northwestern University in Chicago and a degree in International Business from the Sorbonne in Paris, he has contributed to the success of major brands such as PepsiCo, Davidoff and Novartis.

As Managing Director of SBM and reporting to Stéphane Valeri, Albert Manzone will be responsible for all operational aspects of the company, including Operations (Games, Hotels, Restaurants, Marine Spa and Entertainment), Finance, Marketing and Digital, IT and Human Resources.

This appointment is an integral part of the group’s reorganisation strategy. Last March, Virginie Cotta was appointed Secretary General of the SBM alongside the Chairman and CEO. A month earlier, we also learned that Fabrice Larue was joining the group’s Board of Directors.

The current Director of Operations, Pascal Camia, has been given the strategic position of Director of International Development, reporting directly to Stéphane Valeri. This is the first time in the company’s history that the four top executives – the Chairman and CEO, the Managing Director, the Secretary General and the Director of International Development – all have Monegasque nationality.

Other nominations are expected to be announced in the near future. These should include the future CFO, Marketing Director and IT Director, all from major international companies.