New digital portal for CHPG

The tool is aimed at patients, and boasts several online services.

Whether it is to make and manage medical appointments, prepare pre-admission, access medical documents or pay bills, it can all be done online now, at https://mon-portail-patient.chpg.mc/. The patient will also be able to prepare his or her admission by sending the appropriate medical questionnaires, and evaluate their stay.

From now on, all patients who come to the Princess Grace Hospital will receive an e-mail, enabling them to activate their user space. They will then be able to access their health information, in a secure manner, at the above address.

The portal will soon provide other complementary services, as the CHPG continues the digital transition process it began in 2018.