AS Monaco: Dmitry Rybolovlev attends training

After witnessing his team’s fine 3-0 victory over Strasbourg at the Louis-II Stadium on Sunday evening, the AS Monaco president stopped by at the Monegasque team’s training session at La Turbie on Monday morning.

Along with director of football Thiago Scuro, Dmitry Rybolovlev was able to admire his side’s first session of the week, the day after AS Monaco’s magnificent win, which currently puts the Principality’s club from the Rock at the top of the league (two wins in two games, seven goals scored).

It was a chance for the ASM president to take a more detailed look at the Monegasques’ excellent start to the season, and to take stock of the situation with ASM’s two new key players, Adi Hütter and Thiago Scuro.

Début d’une nouvelle semaine de travail pour nos Rouge & Blanc !



Focus sur le déplacement à Nantes ce vendredi 🔜 pic.twitter.com/ZWdO3Cvp6f — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 21, 2023

With the transfer window about to close on August 31, AS Monaco are set to sign at least one more player. A striker is expected to fill the gap left by Breel Embolo’s long-term injury, while a defender could also join the ranks of the current Ligue 1 leaders.

So far the Principality club has been ‘muscling up’ with the arrivals of Philipp Köhn, Mohammed Salisu and, more recently, Denis Zakaria and Wilfried Singo. Ambitious signings, with perhaps more to come over the next few days.

Dmitry Rybolovlev is more determined than ever to help AS Monaco make its way back to the Champions League next season.