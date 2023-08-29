Cap d’Ail: TotalEnergies petrol station on Monaco border closed until further notice

The TotalEnergies petrol station on the Moyenne Corniche will remain closed pending completion of the assessment - © Google Maps

The closure is due to a piece of rock falling on a vehicle last week.

Fortunately, nobody was injured. As reported by Monaco-Matin on Wednesday 23 August, a rock fell on a vehicle at the TotalEnergies petrol station on the Moyenne Corniche as you come out of Monaco. According to the local daily newspaper, the piece of rock broke off the cliff and bounced before landing on the driver’s side of a car that was parked near the carwash.

“Luckily, the driver was at the cash desk when the incident occurred,” said Monaco-Matin.

The petrol station at 23 avenue Prince Rainier-III has remained closed since then. We contacted Cap d’Ail town hall, who confirmed that a date has yet to be set for the station to reopen, as an assessment is still ongoing. This is being carried out by the Sivom (Syndicat Intercommunal Vocation Multiple), a public body from Villefranche-sur-Mer. It must establish the causes of the rock fall and determine the overall state of the cliff.

According to Monaco-Matin, TotalEnergies submitted a formal request to Cap d’Ail town council following the incident, asking for the site and surrounding area to be made safe, for example by installing netting.

There is a TotalEnergies petrol station at 77, avenue du Trois Septembre, also in Cap d’Ail, if required.