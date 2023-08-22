Pablo Picasso at the Prince’s Palace

A brand new exhibition to visit from September!

The Principality’s cultural calendar keeps filling up! From 16 September until 15 October, the Prince’s Palace in Monaco will be hosting a fabulous exhibition devoted entirely to the famous Spanish painter and sculptor, Pablo Picasso.

However the creator of Guernica will be presented from a very specific angle. The exhibition will focus on Antiquity. While the artist became known for his modern art, he was also interested throughout his career in the heritage of ancient Greek and Roman cultures. Pablo Picasso was particularly inspired by his visits to the archaeological sites at Pompeii and Herculaneum, as well as the ancient cities of Naples and Rome, where he discovered Antiquity’s immense pictorial, sculptural and architectural heritage.

Designed by Cécile Degos, the new exhibition, which is organised by the Fundación Almine y Bernard Ruiz Picasso and curated by Francesca Ferrari, is part of the “Picasso Celebration 1973-2023” international collaboration marking the 50th anniversary of the artist’s death.

The selected works, which are perhaps less familiar to the general public, will rub shoulders with the recently restored 16th-century frescoes in the Palace for a month, exploring the themes of ruin, decline, resilience and renewal.

You will find full details of the “Pablo Picasso et l’Antiquité” exhibition on the Palace website.