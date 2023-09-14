Avenue de Fontvieille partially closed until December

The avenue will be closed in the uphill direction due to construction work. © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Work on the Ilot Pasteur will begin at this location on 18 September.

From 18 September to 22 December 2023, the uphill lane of avenue de Fontvieille will be closed to traffic between 9am and 4.30 pm, Monday to Friday. Traffic will flow in both directions outside of these times.

Work – “noise-free” according to the Government – that necessitates closing the avenue to traffic in both directions, will also be carried out overnight from 13 November to 22 December 2023, from 8pm to 6am. Avenue de Fontvieille residents will have access at all times during the works.

Scheduled for completion in 2024, the Ilot Pasteur is one of the Principality’s most substantial public projects. The 100,000m2 site will include the new Collège Charles III, the new Espace Léo Ferré, a large car park and the new media library.