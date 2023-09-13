Her children, the SPA at Peille, her foundation… What’s in store for Princess Charlene this year?

The Sovereign’s wife spoke to Monaco-Matin at the start of the new school year.

Princess Charlene’s diary is almost as full as the Prince’s. Often at her husband’s side at events in Monaco, such as the recent Monegasque picnic or the inauguration of TV Monaco, the Princess also has her own projects, particularly with her foundation and the Monegasque SPA, of which she is president.

A hands-on mother…

The Princess spoke to Monaco-Matin just after accompanying the PrincelyTwins to school for their first day in CE2. Asked first about her children, the Princess shared a few anecdotes about their lives in and out of school. As a former professional swimmer, and speaking about sports activities, she said that she didn’t necessarily want to push them into pursuing a sport too intensely.

“The Prince and I were both Olympic athletes. It’s a very demanding choice that requires constant training, which – and I’m speaking from experience here – can overshadow your childhood,” the article reads. As for their institutional role, she maintains that the Princely Twins are aware of their role in Monaco, even though she would like her children to “live like any other child their age.”

This year features the commemoration of the centenary of Prince Rainier III, who the Princess describes as a “great man”. “I’m proud that my children are getting to know their grandfather through the historical accounts that we are seeing and hearing this year. It enables them to understand the history of their country and their family,” she added.

… with many commitments

After her recent health problems, the Princess says she now feels “happy and content,” and that she wants to get back to her swimming training. As for her projects, the Princess is keeping a close eye on the construction of the SPA refuge, due to open in Peille in January, “a place of hope where people can come and adopt an animal,” as she describes it.

Through her role as President, which she took up in September 2022, the Princess hopes to raise awareness about animal welfare among as many people as possible. She would like to develop a project for the elderly, so that they can keep their pets with them at Cap Fleuri (a facility for the elderly that is run by the Princess Grace Foundation) during the day.

The Princess remains very active in her own foundation, whose aim is to prevent drowning. This Saturday, she will be travelling to South Africa for a waterbike competition organised by the South African branch of her foundation. The organisation is “not straightforward,” the Sovereign’s wife admits, with athletes and celebrities coming together in the same city for the event.