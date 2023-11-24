No trains between Monaco and Ventimiglia this Saturday 25 November

However, trains will still be running between Nice and Monaco.

The cause of the inconvenience is work being carried out by the SNCF on the Grasse/Vintimiglia TER line at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. The work is scheduled from late in the evening on Friday 24 until 8am on Sunday 26 November. The railway operator says it chose to carry out the work at the weekend in order to “minimise the impact on passengers travelling to their place of work or education.”

Please note that an SNCF TER ZOU! ticket will entitle travellers to use the 608 Monaco-Menton and 601 Nice-Monaco-Menton buses with a ‘Pass Travaux’*

Take care on the road

For those who choose to travel by car, the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin authorities warn that road and pedestrian traffic in the town will be disrupted. The work itself and the cranes required, will mean the following closures from Thursday evening until 8 pm on Sunday 26 November:

avenue Aristide Briand, from the junction with rue Albini to the intersection with avenue du Banastron

rue François Ratto

avenue Profondeville from its junction with avenue des Diables Bleus

Also, allow for the closure of the bottom of avenue Aristide Briand, which will be closed off from avenue Banastron, on Saturday from midnight to 2pm, and a diversion in the Monaco to Menton direction (no impact going the other way). Signposts will indicate the alternate routes, and protective barriers will be erected to secure the work perimeter.

Practical info…

*How to get a ‘Pass Travaux’

1) Download, print and fill out this document : Pass Travaux

2) The printed, completed document must be shown to the bus driver, along with:

Your ticket or SNCF TER\ZOU! season ticket (digital or paper format)

Zou! chip cardholders should also have the paper season ticket document (available at SNCF ticket offices).

More information via this link.