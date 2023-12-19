Aleksej Fedoricsev: “Monaco has always been very special to me”

In response to questions from AS Monaco Basket fans concerning the Roca Team President’s investment in ASVEL via his company Fedcom, Aleksej Fedoricsev was keen to reassure them, through an interview with Nice-Matin.

By becoming ASVEL’s biggest ever partner with a contract worth €7 million per season, Aleksej Fedoricsev’s company Fedcom is investing in a second French championship club, after AS Monaco Basket, of which he has been president since January 2022.

The substantial investment in the Roca Team’s main rival prompted questions from the club’s supporters and followers of French basketball. But Fedoricsev, who registered his company Fedcom in Monaco in 1994, was keen to clarify the situation, making a clear distinction between his roles as president of AS Monaco Basket on the one hand, and an investor in French basketball on the other.

Who is the real Aleksej Fedoricsev, president of AS Monaco Basket?

“My commitment to the Roca Team is easy to explain: just watch me during the matches. I am totally and completely immersed in the matches,” he says.

Next year, it will be 30 years since I started investing in the many sports and social projects in Monaco: football, tennis, beach volleyball, basketball… People say: you don’t choose your homeland, but my parents are buried in Monaco, and this place has always been special to me, like a second homeland.

Aleksej Fedoricsev involved in the rise of French basketball

“My visits to Lyon, Paris or Orléans are business trips, where you see me in more of an official or protocol capacity, alongside Jean-Pierre (Siutat, FFBB President), Philippe (Ausseur, LNB President), or Tony (Parker, ASVEL President) . There’s no emotion involved, because I’m trying to weigh up and calmly assess the feasibility of certain initiatives aimed at growing basketball.”

On 23 November, Aleksej Fedoricsev was present alongside Tony Parker at the match between ASVEL and Bayern Munich for the official inauguration of the LDLC Arena. A stadium that the businessman is said to be considering buying along with the former San Antonio Spurs player.

“I want to be very clear: Mr Fedoricsev’s heart beats in step with the Roca Team! Our president and owner is not only based in Monaco, he is very attached to the Principality, and I would like to stress that his aim is to serve the interests of the Monegasque community,” Oleksiy Yefimov, the club’s general manager, told Nice-Matin.

At the same time, as Mr Fedoricsev has always said, his main initiative is to join forces with the French basketball world, because we care about the future of French basketball as a whole, and we want to grow together. These are not just words, we are leading a number of initiatives to make sure we make a positive impact on the growth of basketball.”

As Fedcom Media’s Managing Director Oleg Petrov told us in an exclusive interview, Aleksej Fedoricsev’s aim, through the Skweek OTT platform is to make the French league “a powerhouse of European basketball” in the years to come.