Enjoy free bitter oranges harvested in Monaco

Everyone can get their hands on some bitter oranges! And if you don’t know what to do with them, our readers share some of their recipes with you.

There are 580 bigaradiers in the Principality. These are the trees which produce bigarades — bitter oranges that are difficult to eat as they are, and which are recommend for hot dishes, salads and desserts. They can also be made into wine or marmalade for breakfast. Every year, the gardeners of the Urban Planning Department harvest them.

Jams, cakes or wine?

Two years ago, we asked you for your favourite bitter orange recipes, with something for every taste and every palate. Jams, cakes and wines made from bitter oranges are popular among fans of the fruit. To make them, however, you’ll need a few kilos of oranges. Some have also turned the fruit into a business opportunity, such as L’Orangerie, a liqueur made in Monaco from bitter oranges.

In 2023, 2.33 tonnes of the harvest out of a total of around 8.24 tonnes were distributed to the general public and to the Lycée Rainier III. As in previous years, anyone interested can approach gardeners on the spot to receive a few bitter oranges. The gardeners will be giving them out on various streets in the Condamine, Moneghetti and Monte-Carlo districts.

Gardeners will pick bitter oranges according to the following schedule: (* from 8am to 12pm and from 2pm to 3:30pm, subject to weather conditions and the progress of the harvest)

Condamine district :

From 29 January to 10 February: Rue Princesse Caroline

From 15 to 26 January: Rue Grimaldi

Moneghetti district:

From 15 to 26 January: Boulevard de Belgique

Monte-Carlo district :

From 8 to 19 January: Avenue de Grande Bretagne

From 22 to 26 January: Boulevard de Suisse

From 29 January to 2 February: Boulevard d’Italie

For further information: Urban Planning Department – +377 98 98 22 77/ amenagement@gouv.mc