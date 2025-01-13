Enjoy free bitter oranges harvested in Monaco

Everyone can have some! And if you don’t know what to do with them, our readers share some of their recipes with you.

There are 580 ‘bigaradiers’ in the Principality. These are the trees which produce ‘bigarades’ — bitter oranges that are difficult to eat ‘off the tree’, but are recommended for hot dishes, salads and desserts. They can also be made into wine or marmalade for breakfast. The gardeners of the Urban Development Department harvest them every year.

Are you Team Jam, Cake or Wine?

Three years ago, we asked you for your favourite bitter orange recipes, with something for every taste, and they’re really tasty too! Jams, cakes and wines made from bitter oranges are popular with fans of the fruit. To make them, however, you’ll need a few kilos of oranges. Some have also turned the fruit into a business opportunity, such as L’Orangerie, a liqueur made in Monaco from the bitter citrus fruit.

In 2024, 4.45 tonnes of the total harvest of around 11.14 tonnes were given out to the general public and to the Lycée Rainier III. As in previous years, anyone interested can approach gardeners on the spot to ask for a few ‘bigarades’. The gardeners will be working on the different streets in the La Condamine, Moneghetti and Monte-Carlo districts.

Gardeners will be harvesting the fruit in line with the following schedule: (from 8am to 2.30pm, subject to weather conditions and the progress of the harvest)

La Condamine district :

From 13 January to 24 January: Rue Princesse Caroline

From 28 January to 7 February : Rue Grimaldi

Moneghetti district:

From 20 to 31 January: Boulevard de Belgique

Monte-Carlo district :

From 13 to 17 January : Avenue de Grande-Bretagne

From 20 to 24 January: Boulevard d’Italie

New this year : an exhibition entitled « Sur la Route des Agrumes » (On the citrus route), will be set up on Rue Princesse Caroline, running until February 2025 !

For further information: Urban Development Department – +377 98 98 22 77/ amenagement@gouv.mc