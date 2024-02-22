Monaco's Best
In brief

Monaco to host ‘Association de la Sommellerie Internationale’ General Assembly

Published on 22 February 2024
wine
The General Assembly will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI) © Pixabay
- 22 February 2024
The art of sommellerie (wine waiting) will be celebrated in the Principality from 22 to 25 February. 

No fewer than 50 countries will be represented at the event, through national sommelier guilds and the attendance of a number of renowned sommeliers. In fact it is Monaco’s national guild, L’Association Monégasque des Sommeliers, that is organising this edition of the ASI’s General Assembly, led by its president-delegate Dominique Milardi. The edition will also mark the 55th anniversary of the ASI.

In an interview with the specialist media Terre de Vins, Dominique Milardi discussed the programme of debates in store. “The specific themes are not yet decided, but we will no doubt address international concerns, with the impact of climate change on wine growing, the evolution of wine markets, combatting counterfeiting, etc. The theme of education too, with best practices in sommelier training, and updating learning programmes using new technologies.”

On the ‘wine menu’ for the four-day event: a gala dinner at the Hotel de Paris, a conference on the theme of climate, a practical wine tasting workshop, and a tour of the “Rossese di Dolceacqua” in Isolabonna.

