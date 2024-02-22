Monaco to host ‘Association de la Sommellerie Internationale’ General Assembly

The art of sommellerie (wine waiting) will be celebrated in the Principality from 22 to 25 February.

Advertising

No fewer than 50 countries will be represented at the event, through national sommelier guilds and the attendance of a number of renowned sommeliers. In fact it is Monaco’s national guild, L’Association Monégasque des Sommeliers, that is organising this edition of the ASI’s General Assembly, led by its president-delegate Dominique Milardi. The edition will also mark the 55th anniversary of the ASI.

In an interview with the specialist media Terre de Vins, Dominique Milardi discussed the programme of debates in store. “The specific themes are not yet decided, but we will no doubt address international concerns, with the impact of climate change on wine growing, the evolution of wine markets, combatting counterfeiting, etc. The theme of education too, with best practices in sommelier training, and updating learning programmes using new technologies.”

On the ‘wine menu’ for the four-day event: a gala dinner at the Hotel de Paris, a conference on the theme of climate, a practical wine tasting workshop, and a tour of the “Rossese di Dolceacqua” in Isolabonna.

Where to find Monaco’s best wine cellars?