€300,000 watch stolen during Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

The victim was none other than American tennis player Sebastian Korda.

Advertising

The news was revealed by Monaco Matin. Two days before the start of the tournament, the 27th player in the world ATP rankings had his watch stolen in the street in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin after being attacked by two masked and hooded individuals, who are still wanted.

The attack took place on Thursday 4 April at around 7.30 pm, and a Richard Mille watch was stolen, the authorities told the newspaper. They added: “This was not just a robbery, as he [Sebastian Korda] was allegedly thrown to the ground and then held down by one of the two attackers while the other grabbed his watch.”

An investigation underway

The daily goes on to say that Sebastian Korda immediately filed a complaint at the Menton police station. An enquiry was opened, and the investigations were handed over to the judicial police. Thefts of luxury watches are frequent every year in the Principality and on the French Riviera.

Despite the incident, the 23-year-old did play in the main draw of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters last Tuesday, and won his first match before being put out in the second round by Italian Jannick Sinner, one of the tournament favourites.