Swimming prohibited at Larvotto for about three weeks

Work will be carried out to prepare for the summer season © Prince's Palace

The beach is getting a spring facelift!

Reprofiling work will be carried out from 15 April to 3 May 2024. Please note that swimming will be prohibited during this time. However, sun worshippers will still have access to certain sections of the beach as the work progresses. Site hours will be 7.30 am until noon and from 2 pm to 6.30 pm. Restaurants and shops at the complex will also remain open.

The aim of the operation is to level off the slope that has built up over the winter, restoring “a profile to the beach that guarantees sufficient capacity and safe access to the bathing areas,” according to a press release.

On the environmental side, the government assures us that: “the operation will be accompanied by the installation of 120m long retaining nets on the water, along the breakwaters. This will protect the adjacent underwater reserve from any sediment created by the reprofiling.”

For information, regular maintenance will be carried out throughout the season to maintain the width and gentle slope of the beach, without the need for any further closures.