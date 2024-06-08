80th anniversary of Normandy landings: Prince Albert II alongside top leaders

Prince Albert II with Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron at the 80th anniversary of D-Day © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The Sovereign announced that a military ceremony will be held in Monaco on September 3, the day the Principality was liberated.

Prince Albert II was in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the D-day landings. On Wednesday, the Sovereign had visited certain iconic locations dedicated to the memory of D-day. On Thursday morning, the Sovereign Prince went to Ver-sur-Mer for the official British ceremony. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were present as were French President Emmanuel Macron, twenty British veterans and some 2000 guests.

Advertising

In the afternoon, the Sovereign attended the international ceremony presided over by the French President at Omaha Beach, alongside heads of state and government from around the world, including US President Joe Biden. The ceremonies were an opportunity to commemorate the sacrifice of allied soldiers of all nationalities who fought for freedom.

Prince Albert II with Prince William and Justin Trudeau © Michael Alesi / Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

A military ceremony for Monaco

Prince Albert II wished to commemorate the liberation of Monaco, successively occupied by Italy then Germany, through a military ceremony this year.

It will be held in Monaco’s cemetery on September 3, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Monaco. The Sovereign will give a speech and Monegasque, French and American military detachments will take part.