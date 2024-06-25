Monaco Yacht Club celebrates ‘Fête de la Mer’ 

On Saturday, June 22, the Fête de la Mer (Sea Festival), organised by the Monaco Yacht Club (YCM), gathered more than 500 people on the quays and on the water.

The Monaco Yacht Club organised a family-friendly summer event to mark the Fête de la Mer. In collaboration with a number of Monegasque institutions in particular (the “Pontons de Monaco”, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Monaco Town Council, the Roca Jet Club, the Oceanographic Institute, the Monaco Underwater Exploration Club, the Mongasque Fishing Federation, the Port Authority, the Prince’s Government, the Société Nautique de Monaco, Ramoge, the Monegasque Association for the Protection of Nature (AMPN), the Kate Powers Foundation, Pelagos) the day featured nautical and fun activities for all ages.

Nautical parade and tribute

After a blessing at sea in honour of lost sailors, celebrated by Father Reginald Desplanques, more than twenty vessels sailed into Monaco’s bay. Led by Tuiga, the YCM’s flagship cutter, the fleet gathered in front of the Oceanographic Museum before setting off for the Larvotto beaches and making a much-heralded entrance into the Port Hercule.

The public was also able to discover the very first ClubSwan 28, one of the Finnish shipyard’s latest models, unveiled the day before at the YCM in the presence of the Managing Director of Nautor Swan Monaco and the Head of Sports Activities and Swan Product Manager.

Yacht Club of Monaco’s traditional summer cocktail attended by Prince Albert II

An unmissable event

Organised to celebrate Saint Peter, the patron saint of fishermen, the Fête de la Mer is a not-to-be-missed event in the Principality. Throughout the day, participants were able to enjoy a wide range of activities on the theme of “Everyone to the beach”. The programme included sailing and scuba-diving taster sessions, a fishing simulator, jet-ski and e-foil introductions, paddle challenges and drawing workshops.