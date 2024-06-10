Prince Albert II celebrates 160 years of Italian Red Cross in Bordighera

The event was also an opportunity to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Bordighera committee and the effective collaboration between the Monegasque and Italian branches.

Prince Albert II visited Bordighera, one of the pearls of the Italian Riviera, last Monday. A wonderful evening in celebration of a double anniversary: the 160th of the creation of the Italian Red Cross, and the 40th of its Bordighera Committee.

Upon his arrival, the Sovereign was warmly welcomed at the Palazzo del Parco by the local dignitaries including Valerio Massimo Romeo, Prefect of Imperia Province and Vittorio Ingenito, Mayor of Bordighera, as well as red Cross officials: Rosario Maria Valastro, President of the Italian Red Cross, and Vincenzo Palmero, President of its Bordighera Committee.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The official ceremony began with the Monegasque and Italian anthems and that of the Red Cross. The different dignitaries then took the floor.

The Sovereign then thanked the Italian institution and recalled the 32 years of collaboration between the Italian and Monegasque Red Cross organisations. The two structures work together at many festive events, but also to support each other in times of crisis and in response to the urgent needs of migrant populations.

Prince Albert II during his speech at the Bordighera Red Cross © Axel Bastello/ Prince’s Palace

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The evening ended on a musical note, with a concert by the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra.

The concert given by the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra © Axel Bastello/ Prince’s Palace