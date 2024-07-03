Ingeborg zu Schleswig-Holstein works on show at Moretti Fine Art Monaco

The Ingeborg zu Schleswig-Holstein: And There Was Light exhibition runs until the end of the month.

During Monaco Art Week from 2 to 7 July, Fabrizio Moretti and Julian Solms will be hosting the exhibition Ingeborg zu Schleswig-Holstein: And There Was Light. It will run from 3 to 26 July at the Moretti Fine Art gallery in Monaco.

At the heart of this exhibition, is a dialogue between the incandescent and chromatic abstract compositions of Ingeborg zu Schleswig-Holstein, the German artist who learned with the greatest, notably alongside Andy Warhol, and classical masterpieces by the masters Simone dei Crocifissi, Barnaba da Modena and Arrigo di Niccolò.

Works that are inevitably linked

The works in the exhibition have nothing in common, neither time, place, nor medium, and yet, they are linked by a common concern and a quest for understanding what cannot be captured in words. Juxtaposing her paintings with gold-background panels such as Saint Catherine of Alexandria (Barnaba da Modena) – whose eponymous Saint is the patron saint of artists and women – Ingeborg zu Schleswig-Holstein celebrates the themes of creation and transcendence within her works. The explosion of colours on the canvas represents the light penetrating the darkness, etc.

An artistic parenthesis that includes a total of 48 works for collectors to admire or acquire. Prices range between 4,000 and 30,000 euros. Part of the proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to AMADE, the child protection charity.