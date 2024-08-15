Concert, afterwork, theatre…Château de Crémat comes to life this summer

Here are the events you should not miss in August at Château de Crémat.

Above Nice stands a bastide with neo-Tuscan architecture and breathtaking views of the surroundings: the Château de Crémat. A key wine-growing and cultural venue on the Côte d’Azur, it offers an exceptional setting for concerts, shows and events for the general public throughout the year.

Advertising

After thrilling audiences with a tenor trio and a recital of Russian composers in July, there are more not-to-be-missed events lined up for the end of the summer. For example, you can relax on one of the terraces with views of the sea and mountains at unforgettable after-work parties or during concert and tasting evenings.

A rich and varied programme

On August 18, the vineyard will host a concert of Cuban music with “Latin Clan”, a group of seven international musicians. There will be food-trucks on site and a free glass of wine with every ticket purchased.

A few days later, on August 27, the “T’choup Summer Fest” will take place in the prestigious venue. It will kick off with a concert, followed by six comedians, each with their own unique world view, in a 90 minute show. An evening full of laughter!

On Thursday, August 29, the Château de Crémat will be hosting a charity concert for the benefit of the A4 Autism non-profit, which helps people with autism or an autistic spectrum disorder, and their families.

A journey through breathtaking scenery on the Train des Merveilles

The summer season at Château de Crémat will conclude with an exceptional performance of Marivaux’ play «La Méprise» by Nice’s National Theatre, on 3 September 2024. Way to finish on a high note!