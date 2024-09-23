Say goodbye to summer at Nikki Beach Monte-Carlo

Summer isn’t quite over for everyone! While the Nikki Beach in Saint Tropez closed on September 22, the Monte-Carlo establishment, on the rooftop at the Fairmont Hotel, will wrap up the summer season a week later.

On Sunday 29 September, its ‘Solar Eclipse’ event will mark the shift from summer to autumn.

Until then, Nikki Beach Monte Carlo will be open as usual, as well as for ‘Moonlight Ocean’ drinks during the Monaco Yacht Show from 26 through 28 September.

And for those who are looking for a Nikki Beach experience beyond summer, the Lucia Cannes, the hospitality group’s newest venue, on Cannes’ iconic La Croisette, offers year-round lunch and a Late Aperitivo – “Après-Soleil”, that just launched this month until the end of October, featuring new cocktails and tapas. The property’s beach area, with its full-service sun loungers and a curated menu from the restaurant, will remain open until October.

A colourful experience awaits at the Lucia Cannes © Nikki Beach hospitality group

Cocktails in Cannes for a cause

An upcoming event of note at the Lucia Cannes is on Tuesday 15th October: Sips for the Sea. In partnership with St-Germain, an exclusive mixology workshop will enable you to have a tasty time while supporting the Lérins Islands through a collaboration with CPIE, a local non-profit with environmental projects along the Côte d’Azur.

Practical details: