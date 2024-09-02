Sûreté Publique issues burglary warning

Two women are said to be on the prowl in the Principality with the aim of committing burglaries.

The Principality is a favourite target for thieves in the summer season and during the holidays. The Direction de la Sûreté Publique (Police Department) has issued an appeal for vigilance, following a number of reports of suspicious individuals in apartment buildings.

According to their information, “two gypsy-like women” in particular have been frequently spotted casing buildings. As the Sûreté Publique pointed out: “It is highly likely that they are scouting locations with a view to committing burglaries.” »

Safety recommendations

In view of the threat, the Sûreté Publique recommends that residents, concierges and caretakers immediately call 117 to alert the authorities in the case of any suspicious movements in or around buildings. It also urges everyone to spread the message to be more vigilant.

If you leave home, even for a short time, it’s best to always lock your doors and windows.

The alert in full (translated):

“Dear Sir or Madam,

We would like to draw your attention to the fact that several gypsy-type people, generally two women, have been spotted behaving suspiciously in buildings in the Principality.

It is highly likely that they are scouting locations with the intention of committing burglaries.

The Direction de la Sûreté Publique is therefore asking you to pass on this message to building concierges and caretakers, asking them to call 17 immediately if anyone matching the above description is seen in or around your buildings.

Please do not hesitate to call us if you have any doubts.”