Monaco International Organ Festival coming soon

It will be held in Monaco from 12 to 19 October 2024.

For its 19th edition, the Monaco International Organ Festival will be showcasing the Principality’s organ heritage.

The festival will begin with an organ recital by Kali Malone, a young up-and-coming composer and organist, in the Sacré-Cœur church. On Friday 18 October, the Cathedral will host a concert for Organ & Choir by the French Army Choir and Johann Vexo, and the festival will close with a Trumpet & Organ recital by Romain Leleu and Ghislain Leroy in Saint-Charles Church.

The festival’s musicians will be performing a varied repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary music and improvisation. There will be three different but complementary worlds: the solo organ, the concert organ and the accompanying organ.

Practical details