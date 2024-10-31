Prince’s Government donates €100,000 for Lebanon

The Prince’s Government has once again shown its support for Lebanon, providing emergency relief for its people.

The situation is very difficult at present in Lebanon… Monaco’s cooperation partner for over 20 years, the country has been dealing with the displacement of part of its population, school closures and increased health issues since the end of 2023. Over a million people are concerned, including more than 350,000 children.

In response, the Prince’s Government had already provided aid to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) a few months ago, and is now making a further €100,000 in aid available.

Bouran Bouery (Friends of Lebanon Monaco), acting to help a traumatised population

According to the government’s statement, the financial support will be “directed towards the integrated response put in place by the Lebanese Association of Knights of the Order of Malta (ALCM) and the Amel Association International. These two experienced Lebanese organisations, long-standing partners of Monaco’s Official Development Assistance, have strong capabilities in providing health centres and specialist mobile units (health, protection, education and food distribution).”

The Prince’s Government also mentioned that the Monegasque Red Cross has launched an appeal for public donations, at the request of its President, Prince Albert II.