Super-heroes in Monaco for ComicCon Prelude

The prelude edition will take place from 15 to 17 November.

For the first time ever, Monaco is hosting a ComicCon at the Grimaldi Forum, produced by MultiCon Events. The entire world of pop culture (films and TV series, manga and anime, video games, cosplay, comics, etc.) will be gathered over three days.

And there’s a great line-up, with a number of big-name stars taking part, including some from Social Network, Call Me By Your Name, Star Wars, Outlander, The Vampire Diaries, Roswell, Marvel Avengers, Northern Exposure, Alias and Heroes, Entourage, ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Walking Dead, Big Time Rush, Teen Wolf, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Family Guy, Heartland, Shadowhunters, Freaks and Geeks, Inglorious Basterds, iZombie, Legends of Tomorrow, The Originals and Rebus.

As well as photo opportunities and autograph sessions with celebrities, the event will also feature an international cosplay competition, special film screenings and previews, a high-profile musical performance, stalls with comics, games and collectibles, a rare comics exhibit, a collection of rare watches that appear in a number of films, galleries featuring famous and local artists, and panel discussions and lectures. Plenty for fans to be happy about!

“With a chance to celebrate the joy and enthusiasm of pop culture, comic book and film fans in Monaco, home of James Bond, Yachting and the Monaco Grand Prix, it’s the thrill of a lifetime. The Grimaldi is a breathtaking venue for bringing fans together and creating multi-generational memories. I’ve never seen this much excitement about a convention. It’s going to be awesome,” says Mike Bundlie.

“It’s a great source of pride to be able to help bring this event to Monaco. I’m delighted to present this 2024 Prelude edition and I’m already excited about what we’ll be doing on a much larger scale next year. This ComicCon Prelude is a perfect foretaste of the ComicCon experience for fans who will come from all over the world to enjoy the Principality of Monaco!” adds Cédric Biscay.

