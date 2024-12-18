Adults and children with transplants run in 29th Giru di Natale

Nine people who have had a transplant or are in remission from cancer ran for MLD © Monaco Liver Disorder

The race took place on Sunday 15 December 2024.

More than 2,000 people took part in the 2024 edition of the U Giru de Natale race, organised by the Association Sportive de la Sûreté Publique (Police Department Sports Club). Among them were four children and five adults from the Monaco Liver Disorder (MLD) charity, with a wide range of illnesses.

Monaco Liver Disorder: Fighting Liver Disease in Children

On the start line at Port Hercule, kidney transplant patient Emmanuel Gastaud (44) from Cagnes-sur-mer, plus Adeline Billal (38) from Château-Arnoux, Véronique Dupras (58) and Lionel Maurice (54) from Harmonville, all liver transplant patients, were ready to go all out in the “10 km Race”.

Taking part in the children’s race were Samy Bouberrima (10), a bone marrow transplant recipient, and Cassiel Segura (9) in an all-terrain wheelchair, both from Nice. Ryan Coudret (aged 12) and Anna Jolibois (aged 13), who are in remission from cancer and live in Fréjus, also took to the streets of Monaco for the junior race. Anna was supported by her mum, Sandrine Bogaert, and her brother Martin, who came to run alongside her and cheer her on.

30 firefighters and 10 carabinieri also ran for the MLD charity to raise awareness about organ donation. A superb effort by all concerned!