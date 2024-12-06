Monaco joins forces with France to combat cyberattacks

The Principality is introducing a new scheme to help victims and prevent risks related to cyber attacks.

The public interest group ‘Action Contre la Cybermalveillance’ (ACYMA – Action Against Cyber-Attacks) and the Agence Monégasque de Sécurité Numérique (AMSN – Monegasque Digital Security Agency) signed a partnership agreement on 14 November, focusing on awareness, prevention, and assistance for victims of cyber-attacks. The aim of the initiative, spearheaded by Jérôme Notin, Managing Director of ACYMA, and Frédéric Fautrier, Director of AMSN, is to provide Monaco with a national cybersecurity system.

A new label: ExpertCyber

Benefiting from the expertise of the French cybermalveillance.gouv.fr platform, which has been active since 2017, the AMSN will benefit from technological tools and the “ExpertCyber” labelling standard, tailored to suit the Monegasque legal framework.

The scheme will be available free of charge to individuals, businesses and non-profits in the Principality, with clear objectives: to channel victims towards qualified, approved local professionals, to raise user awareness on the challenges of protecting digital privacy and to create a monitoring centre to better assess digital risks in Monaco.

Led by a public-private partnership, the aim of the project is to speed up the Principality’s secure digital transformation, just days after a bill was passed to protect residents’ data in the Principality.