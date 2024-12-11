Prince Albert II in Argenteuil to pay tribute to his grandfather

Prince Albert II inaugurating a mural in tribute to his grandfather John B. Kelly in Argenteuil, on 9 December 2024 © Michael Alesi / Prince's Palace

Two days after attending the inauguration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Prince Albert II travelled to nearby Argenteuil to honour the memory of his grandfather John B. Kelly.

On Monday 9 December, the town of Argenteuil welcomed Prince Albert II for a day of commemoration, devoted to John B. Kelly, three-time Olympic rowing champion and grandfather of Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline of Hanover.

Argenteuil was the chosen venue for the Paris 1924 Paris Olympic Games’ rowing events. John B. Kelly won his third gold medal on the Argenteuil course, along with his cousin Paul Costello.

Prince Albert II was welcomed by the town’s mayor Georges Mothron © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Almost a century later, the town decided to pay tribute to this historic achievement by renaming one of its quays near the rowing club the “Quai John B. Kelly.”

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Members of the Kelly family also made the trip to attend the commemoration © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

A contemporary mural by artist Sckaro was also unveiled to honour the memory of the athlete. The work, painted on a municipal building, immortalises the Kelly-Costello duo.

A photographic exhibition along the quayside retraces the highlights of John B. Kelly’s career, including his victories at the Olympic Games in Antwerp in 1920 and Paris in 1924.

In the Abbey gardens, Prince Albert II said he was very touched by the tribute and expressed his gratitude to the town of Argenteuil. He said John B. Kelly represents “a legacy that resonates for both the Kelly and the Grimaldi sides,” of his family.

The town also announced an exhibition on John B. Kelly’s career, to be held in the Town Hall’s gardens from 18 December 2024 to 18 January 2025.

Princess Caroline was also expected to attend the commemoration with Prince Albert II, but had to cancel due to the death of her mother-in-law, Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi.

