Prince Albert II attends reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral

The event was attended by over 40 heads of state and government © Philémon Henry / MEAE

Notre-Dame Cathedral reopened on Saturday 7 December, five years after the devastating fire of 2019.

Among the prestigious guests, Prince Albert II travelled to the historic ceremony along with other heads of state and royalty. Meanwhile, Princess Charlene took part in Monaco’s traditional Christmas Ball.

The cathedral was saved by firefighters when catastrophe struck, and has been restored to its former glory thanks to the efforts of a host of craftspeople, architects, and volunteers. President Emmanuel Macron gave a fifteen-minute speech inside the cathedral in front of the different heads of state and monarchs. Prince Albert II shared his admiration for the exceptional renovation work and stressed the importance of preserving world heritage. Speaking to Monaco Info, Prince Albert II encouraged all Christians in Monaco to visit Notre-Dame.

Political and royal figures such as King Philippe of Belgium and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg were also in attendance to celebrate the monument’s literal rise from the ashes.

