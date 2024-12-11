Princess Caroline in mourning as Fernanda Casiraghi dies

Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi, Princess Caroline’s mother-in-law, has died aged 99.

Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi died at the weekend, at the age of 99. Princess Caroline’s mother-in-law passed away at her family villa in Fino Mornasco, Italy.

The sad news was announced by her son Marco Casiraghi to Corriera della Sera. He said: “Mother Fernanda has left this life, a life lived with intensity and incredible energy. Mother had great joys and great sorrows, but she was a woman who grew up in wartime, bravely facing life and all its challenges.” Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi was the mother of Stefano Casiraghi, who tragically died in 1990 in a motorboating accident at the age of 30. She was also the mother of Marco, Daniele and Rosalba.

She played a significant role in the Monegasque business world. Founder and first president of the Association of Italian Entrepreneurs in Monaco, she was an ambassador for relations between Italy and the Principality.

The Princely Family attended the funeral

Despite the death of her son Stefano, she remained very close to Princess Caroline. Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi and Princess Caroline maintained close ties over the years and have appeared together on numerous occasions at family events.

A private funeral took place on Monday 9 December in Fino Mornasco, Lombardy. Princess Caroline was present, accompanied by her three children Charlotte, Pierre and Andrea Casiraghi. An emotional Pierre Casiraghi was comforted by his wife, Béatrice Borromée.

Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi was laid to rest in the family vault, alongside her husband Giancarlo Casiraghi and her son Stefano.