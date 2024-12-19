Zipline, high ropes course, climbing… The Sports Village is back in Monaco!

Located in the very centre of the magical Christmas Village, the fun sports area offers a range of activities for all ages, (3 and up) © Mairie de Monaco

After the resounding success of the first edition last year, the Sports Village is back in Monaco, and in style. From Friday 20 December to Sunday 5 January 2025, thrill-seekers can head to the south dock at Port Hercule for a one-of-a-kind experience in the Principality.

Among the star attractions are three obstacle courses inspired by the famous TV show Ninja Warrior, providing challenges for all ages. The courses require agility and speed, and a competitive spirit!

The more adventurous can try their hand at the 180-metre zip line, ‘flying’ over the Route de la Piscine from the highest diving board at the Stade Nautique Rainier III.

Open to all, the Sports Village provides as a real opportunity to relax and challenge yourself. Whether you want to test your limits on the climbing wall, your agility on the rope course or your bravery high in the air on the zip line, families and groups of friends are bound to enjoy the event.

Practical details:

Where: South dock of the Port of Monaco

When: 20 December 2024 to 5 January 2025

Prices and opening times can be found on the Monaco Town Council website

© Mairie de Monaco

