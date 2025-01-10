Monaco to Paris, a disabled Vaucluse man’s huge challenge

Amaury Martin, who lives in Le Thor, is getting ready to make an incredible journey: cycling from Monaco to Paris in April 2026.

The aim of the 800-kilometre, bicep-propelled odyssey is to draw attention to the difficulties faced by people with disabilities when attempting to use public transport.

Monaco, the starting point for an ambitious project

Amaury Martin will be using a bike that has been specially designed to be attached to the wheelchai he uses to get around. The setup will enable him to pedal using his arm as he travels the 800 kilometresto the Élysée Palace, where he plans to meet the French President.

The journey will begin in Monaco, where the young man also hopes to attract the attention of local institutions. As he explained to France Bleu Vaucluse, he wants to “talk to the President of the Republic and Prince Albert II of Monaco about the issue of people with disabilities.”

Amaury Martin is also asking Monegasques and local residents to join him in his adventure. Whether you’re an athlete or not, able-bodied or otherwise, he’s appealing for your support with his challenge.

This is not the first time Amaury Martin has gone to battle on the subject. In 2022, he went on a hunger strike in protest at the lack of accessibility on trains in France. Today, he is also stressing issues that are common to many countries, in particular the high cost of essential equipment such as wheelchairs: “The French Social Security system only covers €558 of the cost of a wheelchair, so I had to pay €5,222 myself,” he says.

Making Monaco more accessible to people with disabilities

The Principality pays particular attention to accessibility for people with reduced mobility. 400 people have official disabled status in Monaco. Many initiatives have been put in place to help them.

The bus network, for example, is fully equipped with wheelchair ramps, and bus stops have been made easier to use. There are 181 spaces for people with reduced mobility across most of Monaco’s car parks.

Many establishments, such as hotels, restaurants and cultural venues, have ramps, lifts and suitably equipped toilets. For example, the Villa Paloma, the Prince of Monaco’s Car Collection and the Stamp and Coin Museum are fully accessible. The Stade Louis II sports complex is accessible to visitors with reduced mobility and wheelchair users. However, the Prince’s Palace, whose State Apartments are open to visitors for part of the year, is unfortunately not wheelchair-accessible.

A“Priorité pour personne handicapée” (disabled priority) card has been available since 2024. The logo is more visible and recognisable on the card, making it easier for people to make their situation know if they should get into difficulties. It gives priority access to seats on public transport, in waiting rooms and lounges, and at establishments and events that are open to the public. It can also be used to gain priority when queuing.

Disability: Monaco adopts new national inclusion policy.