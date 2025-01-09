Over 165 cats to feature at 8th Monaco International Cat Show this weekend

Participating breeders come from France, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Monaco and even the USA! © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Bengal, Main Coon and Birman breeds will be present, along with many others.

Cat lovers take note: the Exposition Féline Internationale (International Cat Show) is back in Monaco on 11 and 12 January at the Espace Léo Ferré.

Organised by the Monegasque non-profit De Gati De Mùnegu, the event draws a number of judges from different countries, who will select the finest cats. Of the seven judges, three are French, one Swiss, one Polish, one American and one Dutch.

For this year’s show, more than 180 breeders have made the trip and over 165 cats are expected. It’s an ideal opportunity to discover a wide variety of pedigree cats, including the Maine Coon, Persian, Exotic Shorthair, Abyssinian, Somali, Pixie Bob, Oriental, Ragdoll, Siberian, Birman, Turkish Angora, Bengal, Burmese, Chartreux, Siamese, Khao Manee, Egyptian Mau and many more.

The Town Hall, the National Council and la Fédération Féline de Monaco will be awarding prizes for their ‘coups de coeur’ (favourites), and stands representing different cat-related aspects (boarding, animal photographer, etc.) will also be featured at the exhibition.

Practical info