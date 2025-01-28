Princely Twins Jacques and Gabriella set Saint Devota boat ablaze

The traditional Saint-Devota celebrations took place in the Principality on Sunday January 26. The entire Princely family took part in the festivities, surrounded by a host of VIPs.

The celebrations began on Sunday morning with the Monegasque Traditional Mass in Sainte-Dévote Church.

At the start of the evening, the Saint Devota Relics arrived by sea, along with a dove from the Rainier III Animal Garden. These were handed over to members of the clergy, who formed a long procession up to the forecourt of Sainte-Dévote Church. The Blessing of the Holy Sacrament was performed there, with the Princely Family and many dignitaries in attendance.

After the Blessing, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlène and the Prince’s children, Prince Jacques and Gabriella, followed by a long procession of guests from the Church, made their way to Quai Albert 1er to set the traditional Saint Devota boat alight.

Accompanied by Monaco’s Mayor, Georges Marsan, and delegations from the three towns that are twinned with Monaco, Lucciana (Corsica), Ostend (Belgium) and Dolceacqua (Italy), the Princely twins and their parents took up torches to set fire to the boat. The Princely Family stayed in front of the boat for a long time to admire the spectacle.

The blaze was accompanied by traditional Corsican polyphonic songs, while the Monaco fire brigade kept a close eye on the fire. The Princely Family left the premises to smiles and applause from the large crowd that had come to attend the traditional celebration,

