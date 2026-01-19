Prince Albert II underwent medical treatment

The Sovereign underwent dermatological treatment on 16 January and has resumed his official duties as normal.

The Prince’s Palace announced that Prince Albert II had undergone medical treatment as part of dermatological monitoring. The operation involved the scalp and face. Doctors treated a benign condition, requiring a few stitches.

No impact on the Prince’s schedule

Sources at the Palace were reassuring about the Prince’s state of health. Prince Albert II, aged 67, has maintained his programme of official engagements without change. The procedure did not result in any cancellations to his schedule.

Prince Albert II visited the Vatican on Saturday 17 January 2026 © Vatican Media

This transparent communication from the Palace came as Prince Albert II continued his diplomatic and institutional activities. Last weekend, he travelled to the Vatican for an audience with Pope Leo XIV. The coming weeks are set to be busy, with several formal events and environmental commitments planned in the Principality.