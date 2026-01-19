Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

Prince Albert II underwent medical treatment

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 19 January 2026
1 minute read
This treatment was part of Prince Albert II's regular medical check-up © Vatican Media
This treatment was part of Prince Albert II's regular medical check-up © Vatican Media
By Monaco Tribune
- 19 January 2026
1 minute read

The Sovereign underwent dermatological treatment on 16 January and has resumed his official duties as normal.

The Prince’s Palace announced that Prince Albert II had undergone medical treatment as part of dermatological monitoring. The operation involved the scalp and face. Doctors treated a benign condition, requiring a few stitches.

No impact on the Prince’s schedule

Sources at the Palace were reassuring about the Prince’s state of health. Prince Albert II, aged 67, has maintained his programme of official engagements without change. The procedure did not result in any cancellations to his schedule.

Government New Year objectives: Minister of State takes stock and sets course for 2026
Advertising »
Prince Albert II visited the Vatican on Saturday 17 January 2026 © Vatican Media
Prince Albert II visited the Vatican on Saturday 17 January 2026 © Vatican Media

This transparent communication from the Palace came as Prince Albert II continued his diplomatic and institutional activities. Last weekend, he travelled to the Vatican for an audience with Pope Leo XIV. The coming weeks are set to be busy, with several formal events and environmental commitments planned in the Principality.